Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,373 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 5,036,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.