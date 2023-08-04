Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.57. 367,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,799. The company has a market cap of $372.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

