Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.25. 457,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,853. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.