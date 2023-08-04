Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $880.22. The stock had a trading volume of 657,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $860.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.69. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

