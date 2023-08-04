Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $375.00. 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.00.
Scope Industries Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.68 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04.
About Scope Industries
Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scope Industries
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.