Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $375.00. 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.00.

Scope Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.68 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

