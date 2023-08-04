Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.04. 1,766,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,334,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 50.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.