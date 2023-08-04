Scotiabank Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,405. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Connections by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

