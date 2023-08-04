Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 805,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,933. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 95.82% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

