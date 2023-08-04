scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.