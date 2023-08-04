Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB stock traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,688.60. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,242.95.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

