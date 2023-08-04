SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.
SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE SEAS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 775,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
