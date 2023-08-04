SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 775,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.