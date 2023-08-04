Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,132. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $104.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.