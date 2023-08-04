Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 918,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

