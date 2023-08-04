ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,122,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 139,234 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 110,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.