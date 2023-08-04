Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.