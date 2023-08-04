Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shake Shack Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE SHAK traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $77.11. 108,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

