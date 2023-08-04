Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 8,604,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810,449. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

