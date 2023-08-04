Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.51.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,044,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

