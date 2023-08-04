Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.