Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Shopify stock traded down C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,988. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$93.83.
About Shopify
