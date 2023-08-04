Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,988. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$93.83.

Get Shopify alerts:

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.