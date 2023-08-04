Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Declines By 6.4%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AgileThought Price Performance

NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.06 on Friday. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

AgileThought Company Profile

from ideation and design to scaled delivery and support, agilethought helps fortune 1000 clients transform, build and run their digital business. agilethought leverages next-generation technologies to create competitive differentiation and exceptional customer experiences for their clients. with consultants and delivery centers across north and latin america, agilethought provides scaled agile-first delivery for a variety of industries with expanding expertise across all facets of digital transformation application development, advanced data analytics (ai, ml, & iot), cloud services, ux design, devops, and automation.

