Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Declines By 6.4%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AgileThought Price Performance
NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.06 on Friday. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
AgileThought Company Profile
