Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Declines By 5.2%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integer
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Integer Stock Performance
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
