Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Declines By 5.2%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integer

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.