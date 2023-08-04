Sigma Planning Corp Buys 761 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,886. The company has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.62.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

