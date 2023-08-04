Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 2,413,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

