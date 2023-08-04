Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.53. 6,201,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

