Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 187,148 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UCON traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.35. 397,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,831. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

