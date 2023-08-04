Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $326.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.94. The company has a market capitalization of $328.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

