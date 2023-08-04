Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $7.50 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after buying an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

