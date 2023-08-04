Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 409,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,973. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.