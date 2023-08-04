Sigma Planning Corp Sells 887 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $163.11. 811,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

