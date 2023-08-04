Sigma Planning Corp Sells 91,852 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,852 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $44,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

