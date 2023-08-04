Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $96.68. 6,400,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,231. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

