SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

