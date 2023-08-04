Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €79.70 ($87.58) and last traded at €79.95 ($87.86). Approximately 66,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.00 ($87.91).
Siltronic Stock Down 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.26.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
