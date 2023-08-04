SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.97. 54,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,337. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.48.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

