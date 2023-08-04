Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 14.32%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

