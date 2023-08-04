Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $11,214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

