Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

