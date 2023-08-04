SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26, reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million.
SM Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 4.39.
SM Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.
SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
