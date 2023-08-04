Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,149. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
