SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNCAF stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

