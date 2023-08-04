SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$49.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.11.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNC

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$2.18 on Friday, reaching C$39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.