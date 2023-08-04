Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $161.05

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.05, but opened at $171.36. Snowflake shares last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 1,313,264 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.32. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,395 shares of company stock worth $114,793,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.