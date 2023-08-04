SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $253.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

SEDG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $190.62. 641,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,999. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $186.65 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

