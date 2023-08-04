Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. 289,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.48%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

