Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.12. 166,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.22. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

