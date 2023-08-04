Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $608.32 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $608.32 million and $6.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,063.95 or 1.00072851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02896164 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

