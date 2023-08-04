Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 761.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Southern Copper worth $210,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $83.99. 331,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,183. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,910 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

