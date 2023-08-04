Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Southern

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

