Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

